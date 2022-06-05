J&K Man Held Under Public Safety Act for Justifying Murder of Female TV Artiste

A man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla was booked under the Public Safety Act on Saturday and detained for “spreading hate” by “uploading a video on social media justifying the killing of a woman TV artiste by terrorists recently”, police said.

“A hate-monger, identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri, Baramulla, has been booked under the PSA by the Budgam police for recording and uploading a video spreading hate and justifying the killing of artist Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Hashroo Chadoora (Budgam) on May 25,” a police source said.

“The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying killing of artiste Ambreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, singing, dancing etc, but also the families associated with them. Moreover, this act also amount to supporting terrorist act, besides such videos have tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks,” the source said.

Bhat, involved in “spreading hate and venom on the social media site”, has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu, the source said.

Police has again advised social media users not to get involved in such “filthy acts and avoid falling prey to such anti-social and anti-national agenda”. Community members are requested to share any such information with police so that legal action shall be taken against such anti-social/anti-national elements, it said.

