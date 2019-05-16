English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Curfew in J&K Town After Protests Erupt Over Killing of Man by Suspected Cow Vigilantes
As protesters damaged vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, police imposed curfew and internet services were suspended.
News18 Creative
Bhaderwah/Jammu: Curfew was imposed in Baderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district after protests erupted against the killing of a man who was shot dead by suspected cow vigilantes.
The victim, identified as Nayeem Ahmad Shah of Baderwah, was reportedly killed for carrying cattle in the area. As protesters damaged vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, police imposed curfew and internet services were suspended.
Police said seven suspects had been detained and an investigation launched into the incident. However, the other side involved in the incident said they opened fire after they found the two men roaming under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night, police said.
This is the second such attack in the last two days in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, a man carrying cattle was beaten and critically injured in Udhampur district.
