Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Curfew in J&K Town After Protests Erupt Over Killing of Man by Suspected Cow Vigilantes

As protesters damaged vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, police imposed curfew and internet services were suspended.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Curfew in J&K Town After Protests Erupt Over Killing of Man by Suspected Cow Vigilantes
News18 Creative
Loading...
Bhaderwah/Jammu: Curfew was imposed in Baderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district after protests erupted against the killing of a man who was shot dead by suspected cow vigilantes.

The victim, identified as Nayeem Ahmad Shah of Baderwah, was reportedly killed for carrying cattle in the area. As protesters damaged vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, police imposed curfew and internet services were suspended.

Police said seven suspects had been detained and an investigation launched into the incident. However, the other side involved in the incident said they opened fire after they found the two men roaming under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night, police said.

This is the second such attack in the last two days in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, a man carrying cattle was beaten and critically injured in Udhampur district.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram