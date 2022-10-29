CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides Hit Mega Power Project Site in Kishtwar; Rescue Ops Underway
J&K: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides Hit Mega Power Project Site in Kishtwar; Rescue Ops Underway

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 20:07 IST

Kishtwar, India

Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others (Image: News18)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris

Massive landslides hit a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday, killing a JCB driver and trapping several others under the debris. Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others.

A rescue operation is underway and police teams have rushed to the spot.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris. “Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris,” he told news agency ANI.

(More details are awaited…)

first published:October 29, 2022, 19:56 IST
last updated:October 29, 2022, 20:07 IST