1-min read

J&K Moves SC Over Top Cop's Transfer, Says 'Want SP Vaid's Replacement at Earliest'

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid was removed from his position on Thursday days after the release of militants' relatives in exchange for kidnapped family members of policemen.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 11:05 AM IST
J&K Moves SC Over Top Cop's Transfer, Says 'Want SP Vaid's Replacement at Earliest'
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday moved the Supreme Court to seek appointment of new police chief 'at the earliest', without going through the procedural requirement of sending a list of probables to the Union Public Service Commission.

The state has sought for an exemption from sending a list of probables to UPSC and waiting for clearance. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing next week.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid was removed from his position on Thursday days after the release of militants' relatives in exchange for kidnapped family members of policemen. Vaid will be posted as the state transport commissioner and Dilbag Singh, DGP (Prisons) will hold the additional charge till a regular arrangement is made, a government order said.

The move follows the replacement of Abdul Gani Mir, the Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, by Dr B Srinivas on Tuesday.

Last week, three policemen and eight relatives of policemen were kidnapped by militants in south Kashmir. They were set free hours after the police released around a dozen family members of militants, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Riaz Naikoo.

Sources said the home ministry is of the opinion that the top officers of the state police failed to comprehend the fallout of the kidnappings and the release of militants' kin is believed to have demoralised the rank and file in the department.

A few days ago, Vaid had termed talk of his removal as media speculations.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
