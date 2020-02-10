J&K: National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone's Son Hilal Slapped With PSA
Hilal Lone had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Centre announced the abrogation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state's special status besides its bifurcation into union territories.
National Conference Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone. (Image: Firstpost)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday slapped the stringent Public Safety Act against Hilal Lone, the son of National Conference Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone, officials said here.
Hilal Lone had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Centre announced the abrogation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state's special status besides its bifurcation into union territories.
This morning the Deputy Commissioner served him with a dossier informing him that he had been booked under the PSA as the union territory administration felt that his release could hamper the law and order situation in north Kashmir, they said.
The administration has slapped PSA against several leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, since February 5.
Mohammad Akbar Lone represents north Kashmir's Baramulla in Lok Sabha.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Priyanka Chopra Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Valentine Week with This Pic
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- New Zealand Kid Nailing Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action Impresses Chahal and Cricket Fans
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium