J&K: Two Street Vendors Shot Dead in Separate Incidents in Srinagar & Pulwama

Amid a spate of civilian killings in the Valley, two street vendors were killed in separate attacks by unidentified terrorists on Saturday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Pulwama. Both the victims have been identified as Arvind Kumar from Bihar’s Banka district and Sagir Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Terrorists fired upon 2 #NonLocal labourers in #Srinagar & #Pulwama. Shri Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar #succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Shri Sagir Ahmad of UP #critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started."

The security forces have reached both the spots and cordoned off the areas to nab the attackers.

Minutes after, the J&K Police tweeted, “#NonLocal labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was #critically injured in a #terror attack in Pulwama, also #succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow."

#NonLocal labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was #critically injured in a #terror attack in Pulwama, also #succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/5q5TUQbRnl— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

In the last few days, two teachers named Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar’s famous pharmacy Makhan Lal Bindroo, and a ‘chaat’ vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar were among those killed by the terrorists recently.

On Friday, a militant involved in the recent civilian killings in Srinagar was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. Security forces received information about the presence of militants in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, following which a cordon and search operation there, police said. The slain ultra was identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar, police said. They said one AK-47 rifle, along with ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

