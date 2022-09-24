J&K: Non-locals Targeted Again, 2 Bihar Labourers Injured in Terrorist Attack in Pulwama

Two non-local labourers suffered injuries after terrorists opened fired on them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening. The condition of two labourers, who hail from Bihar, is stable.

The injured persons–identified as Shamshad Ahmad and Faizan Qadri– have been undergoing treatment at government district hospital in Pulwama.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2022

The firing took place in Kharbhatpora Ratnipora area.

