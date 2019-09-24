Take the pledge to vote

J&K Officer Booked by Anti-Corruption Bureau for Accumulating Disproportionate Assets

Noor Alam owns two houses, eight plots of land, three cars, two tipper trucks and a JCB excavator besides gold ornaments and expensive electronic gadgets, the spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18)
Jammu: An officer of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been booked in a disproportionate assets case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against Noor Alam, deputy secretary ARI and Trainings, on Monday after verifying the allegations that he holds assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During verification, it was found that Alam, when posted as the block development officer (BDO) and assistant development commissioner (ACD) in Rajouri, Reasi and Jammu districts, had raised assets illegally, he said.

Alam owns two houses, eight plots of land, three cars, two tipper trucks and a JCB excavator besides gold ornaments and expensive electronic gadgets, the spokesperson said.

The accused had also made an investment of Rs 37.5 lakh for buying flats at Palm Spring Apartments, Srinagar and Golden Palm Apartments, Jammu and a piece of land in Seri Pandita Tehsil in Jammu, he said.

Immediately after lodging the FIR against Alam, a team of ACB officials conducted a day long search at his residence in Jammu's Bathindi area, the spokesperson said.

Alam is a co-accused in another case pertaining to purchase of flex hoardings, file covers, job cards, wheel barrows and dustbins at inflated prices without following the stipulated rules, the spokesperson said.

