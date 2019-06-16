J&K on High Alert After Pakistan Shares Intel With India, US on Possible Terror Attack: Report

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after Pakistan reportedly shared with India information regarding the threat of a possible attack in Pulwama district.

The alert warns against a possible attack by militants using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle somewhere near Awantipora, the Indian Express reported.

A security official said the information had also been shared with the US. He added that the attack was being planned to probably avenge the death of Zakir Musa, who was killed in an operation in Tral last month. Musa launched and headed an al-Qaeda affiliate called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Kashmir after breaking away from the Hizbul Mujahideen in May 2017, the report said.

The tip-off comes just months after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on the highway at Lethpora (also in Pulwama district), which is seven kilometres away from Awantipora.

The attack led to further strain between India and Pakistan after the former launched the Balakot airstrikes on February 26, and Pakistan retaliated the following day.

Even as things seemed to be on track after Pakistan returned captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, the international community rallied to bring down tempers, with China too giving its assent to blacklist Masood Azhar, chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was responsible for the February 14 attack.

China had also offered support for Pakistan and India to improve their strained relations during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. The remarks came after his meeting with Narendra Modi during which the Prime Minister made it amply clear that dialogue with Pakistan is not possible without Islamabad giving up terrorism.

Khan had recently written to PM Modi, saying Islamabad wanted talks with New Delhi to resolve all differences, including on the Kashmir issue. In a letter to Modi congratulating him on his second term as the prime minister of India, Khan said talks between the two nations were the only solution to help both countries' people overcome poverty and that it was important to work together for regional development, the Geo TV reported.

Admitting that India had received the input, the security official said Pakistan’s move was either to make sure they can avoid blame if an attack takes place or a genuine effort to alert the authorities.