J&K Police Announce Reward of Rs 30 Lakh for Information on 3 Hizbul Militants

Posters have been put up by the police in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir asking people to provide information leading to the arrest of three "active militants" against a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh.

Mohammad Amin alias Jehangir Saroori and his two accomplices, Riyaz Ahmad alias Hazari and Mudassir Hussain, have been instrumental in reviving militancy in the region.

"All the three are local militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen led by Jehangir Saroori," Harmeet Singh Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar said. "They are active in the jungles of the area," he said.

The poster which with the photos of the three militants says that identity of the informant shall be kept secret.

Two mobile phone numbers have been given out for giving the information to the police.

The Chenab valley in the Jammu region was a hub of militancy in the early nineties, but it was totally curbed and the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar were declared terrorism-free a decade back.

Militancy, however, showed signs of revival in the area after senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were attacked outside their house in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018, while RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard were killed near the district hospital on April 9.

"Jehangir Saroori and his men masterminded the killings," SSP Harmeet Singh said.

The posters calling for the militants' capture are an indication that the police want to prevent any resurgence of militancy in a region which has remained largely peaceful for over a decade now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.