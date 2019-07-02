J&K Police Approaches CBI for Red Corner Notice Against Shujaat Bukhari Murder Accused
Gul had started an online campaign against the journalist and is believed to have passed on instructions to the three Lashkar militants — Naved Jhatt, Muzaffar Ahmad and Azad Malik — to carry out the assassination of Bukhari.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has approached the CBI for issuing a Red Corner Notice against Sajad Gul, who escaped to Pakistan in 2017 and allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari last year, officials said Tuesday.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the nodal agency for the Interpol in India and a request for the worldwide alert has to be routed through the agency.
Papers from the J-K Police are being processed and will be sent soon to the Interpol's headquarters after completion of necessary formalities, the officials said.
Bukhari, 50, was killed by a three-member terrorist group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba on June 14 last year when he was stepping out of his office for breaking his fast during the holy month of Ramzan.
Gul had started an online campaign against the journalist and is believed to have passed on instructions to the three Lashkar militants -- Naved Jhatt, Muzaffar Ahmad and Azad Malik -- to carry out the assassination of Bukhari.
It was found that there was a series of social media campaigns, which were intimidating at times.
"Investigation has established that there was a campaign in certain social media platforms against Bukhari, spreading hate, malicious and intimidating content against him like 'Kashmirfight.wordpress.com' and Facebook account 'Kadwa such Kashmir' and Twitter handle 'Ahmad Khalid', ahmadkhalid@313.
"During investigation, with the cooperation of service providers, tangible evidence has been collected to establish that individuals behind it belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation and all the content on social media was posted from Pakistan," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani, had said last year after cracking the case.
Gul, a resident of Srinagar, had earlier been arrested by the Delhi Police in 2003 and he had served sentences also. Later, he resumed his education and completed a master's in business administration from Jaipur before returning to Srinagar.
He was arrested by the Kashmir police in 2016 for another terror-related case and was subsequently released on bail.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police had also sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to the US requesting preservation of data of Bukhari's Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Police believed that threatening messages were sent to him on social networking sites from Pakistan.
Facebook and Twitter are based out of the US and so is Google, which runs e-mail services.
Both the US and India are signatories to an MLAT since 2005 which enables the two countries to pursue their common objective of law enforcement of putting in place a legal mechanism to enable them to provide to each other assistance in connection with investigation, prosecution, prevention of crime, including those relating to terrorism, narcotics, trafficking, economic and organised crime.
The treaty shall include taking the testimony or statements of persons; providing documents, records and items of evidence; locating or identifying persons or items; serving documents etc.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Found Their No.4 Batsman: Yuvraj Backs Pant
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan & Arthur Desperate for a Shot at World Cup Glory
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Gets 'Desi' Welcome in India, Here's How
- India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s