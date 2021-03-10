J&K Police Averts Pulwama Type Attack, Busts Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Modules

Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a Pulwama-type IED attack by busting two Lashkar-e-Taiba modules on Wednesday.

Officials have arrested Sahil Nazir, a resident of Pampore after monitoring his activities through technical surveillance, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.

Another college student named Nazir was arrested, who on questioning told police that he was tasked to fabricate an IED in a car for which he was given money by militants, he had even arranged a Maruti car in north Kashmir to carry out the plan.

At his behest, three more persons were arrested by the police, while the fifth worker is still on a run. Kumar claimed to have pre-empted the IED attacks in South Kashmir, he added that four persons were about to carry out a car explosion.

“Sahil Nazir of Pampore, a BA first-year student, was motivated through Telegram,” Kumar said. Further narrating how the attack was planned, Kumar said, Nazir bought an old vehicle- JK01E-0690 which was supposed to be fitted with explosives and was being brought from north Kashmir. During investigation in the matter, Awantipora police arrested Nazir aides, named Kaiser Ahmad from Pampore, Mohammad Fayaz and Yasir Ahmad Wani.

Nazir told police that he had lobbed a grenade attack on CRPF at Pampore on January 25. Kumar further mentioned that in a similar incident, militants were planning to carry out a blast at MC building Awantipora at the behest of Omar Khanday, a LeT militant.

In the matter, Musaib Ahmad Gojri of Pampore was arrested and during his questioning police came to know that he had kept 25 kg ammonia powder in a container at his home, following which two more aides were apprehended. The trio revealed that other parts required for making the bomb were to come from north Kashmir.

Kumar told the media that police is booking 15 persons under the Public Safety Act, as they had also pelted stones in Nowhatta on Friday. So far, a total of 39 persons have been arrested and based on identification from video, others will also be booked under PSA, he added.

During late-night hours, cops also killed Ghani Khawja, a top commander of Al Badr at Tujjar Sopore and stated that the encounter was a huge success. Kumar said, as soon as police sealed the area, there was firing from inside and while two militants escaped when cordon-and-search-operation was started, following which Khawja was shot down.