J&K Constable Abducted by Militants From Kulgam Residence Found Dead

A Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was abducted by militants from his native village in Kulgam district late on Friday night, was found dead in Qaimoh on Saturday.A police official said gunmen barged inside the residence of constable Mohd Saleem Shah and abducted him. He was taken to an undisclosed location and his body was later recovered from near the ghat at Odipora in the southern district.Saleem, who was earlier working as a Special Police Officer (SPO), was recently promoted. He had come home on leave from Kathua where he was undergoing training.The incident comes a month after a soldier, Rifleman Aurangzeb, was kidnapped and killed by militants in south Kashmir when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.Another constable identified as Javid Ahmed Dar was abducted from near his home at Kachdoora village in Shopian by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy. His body was discovered in Shopian a day later.Keeping in mind the attacks on security personnel, police had issued an advisory to them to refrain from visiting their families, especially in south Kashmir.