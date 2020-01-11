Senior J&K Police Officer Detained in Car with 2 Hizbul and LeT Militants in South Kashmir
The officials said Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the Valley.
Representative image.
Srinagar: A deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was detained in a car along with two Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in south Kashmir, officials said on Saturday night.
Davinder Singh, currently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained with the top commander of LeT, Naveed Babu, and Hizb's Altaf.
The officials said Singh is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the Valley.
Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and intercepted the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir. According to eyewitnesses, Goyal lost his cool with Singh.
Two AK rifles were also seized from the car. A search was conducted at Singh's residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and another AK rifle, said the officials.
Senior police officials termed Singh's involvement as "unfortunate".
Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh did not respond to repeated attempts for comments.
