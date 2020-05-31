J&K Police Nabs Three LeT 'Militant Associates', Recovers Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition

Security forces on Saturday apprehended three Lashkar-e-Toiba's "militant associates" from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them, said police.

Security forces arrested the trio at Shangergund on Sopore-Kupwara Road in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the three were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir alias Lashkiri, Mudasir Ahmad Mir and Athar Shamas -- all residents of Brath Kalan area of Sopore.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including a UBGL thrower, four UBGL grenades, four AK-47 magazines and 137 rounds of AK-47 cartridges, were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the official said.