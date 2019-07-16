English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K Police Officer Killed After His Car Falls into Gorge in Doda
The police officer lost control over the vehicle which fell into the gorge near Doda town, leaving him critically injured, an official said.
Representative image.
Bhadarwah/Jammu: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed on Tuesday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a 350-foot gorge in Doda district, police said.
The accident took place when ASI Niaz Ahmad (55), a resident of Beoli village, was on his way to Doda town, they said.
He was posted at police post Dessa.
The locals took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.
The body has been handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, he said.
