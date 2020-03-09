Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

J&K Police Solve 65-yr-old Lawyer's Murder, Arrest Domestic Help Among Two

Deepu and Lambu, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by a special team of J&K police investigating the murder of lawyer Reyaz Ahmad Buchh, in his house at Greater Kailash in Jammu on February 24, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:03 PM IST

The lawyer was sleeping in his room when he was killed by the duo, who wanted to commit theft in the house, police said. (Representative image)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have solved the sensational murder case of a senior city-based lawyer with the arrest of two persons including his domestic help and recovery of various stolen items.

Deepak Chouhan (26) alias "Deepu" and Sunil Kohli (30) alias Lambu, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested by a special team of J&K police investigating the murder of 65-year-old lawyer, Reyaz Ahmad Buchh, in his house at Greater Kailash here on February 24, a police spokesperson said.

"The duo were arrested with active help from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Punjab police. At their disclosure, a stolen car and gold and silver articles worth Rs 10 lakh have been recovered," the spokesperson said.

Buchh, the husband of Power Development Department's retired chief engineer Shenaz Goni, was alone at his residence when the incident took place as his wife was abroad while his son was away in Mumbai.

The spokesperson said Chouhan, who was staying at Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu, was working as domestic help at the house of Buchh. He committed the crime in collusion with Kohli, who was also living in Channi Himmat area of the city.

Quoting findings of preliminary investigation, he said the lawyer was sleeping in his room when he was killed by the duo, who wanted to commit theft in the house. They fled the in the car of the deceased after loading it with various looted articles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
