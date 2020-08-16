INDIA

J&K Police Takes Cognizance of Communally Sensitive Video, Assures Strict Action

"An incident involving video of communally sensitive nature, has gone viral on social media which seems to have been maliciously posted to create communal tension," they said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday took cognizance of a communally sensitive video doing rounds on social media and assured strict legal action against the accused persons. The police, however, refrained from sharing details of the video.

"An incident involving video of communally sensitive nature, has gone viral on social media which seems to have been maliciously posted to create communal tension," they said in a statement. Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

"People are requested not to fall prey to the agenda of anti-social elements. Sharing/ posting of such content is a punishable offence," the police said, adding that "we assure strict legal action against such accused who have created or shared such content".

