J&K: Policeman, Civilian Injured in Two Grenade Attacks by Militants

Two people, police personnel and a civilian were injured on Monday in two grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir, officials said. The civilian, identified as Karan Kumar Singh was shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable. The two grenade attacks took place within an hour, one at a minority habitation in Chadoora in Budgam district and another at Police Control Room in Srinagar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Kashmir Zone Police said in a series of tweets that the areas have been cordoned off.

“#Terrorists hurled grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area of #Budgam in which one civilian namely Karan Kumar Singh got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesperson said in a tweet.

“#Terrorists hurled #grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one policeman. Area #cordoned off,” he said in another tweet.

The incident comes a day after a policeman was killed in a grenade attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. A constable and a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant were injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Police said one policeman, Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote area of Ramban, got injured and was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

