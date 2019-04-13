JK Public School in Kunjwani Celebrates Ram Navami, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti

This is one morning assembly all of us would have wanted to be a part of as students. A private school in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the festivals of Ramnavami and Baisakhi with colorful dance performances and dramatic skits and paid tributes to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on his 128th birth anniversary.According to a report in the daily State Times, JK Public School, Kunjwani, the programme commenced with morning prayer followed by devotional song ‘Aaye Navratre Maharaniye’ by the school choir, which “gave a feeling as if Mata Rani herself was showering her blessings onto all.”Principal SK Singh paid a floral tribute to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, which was followed by students highlighting the importance of the Baisakhi and Ram Navami . They also threw light on the life of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.A short skit on ‘Food Wastage’ was followed by dance performances ‘Dudhe Te Bareh Talaab’ (Garba) and ‘Meriye Jugni’ (Bhangra) depicting the importance of the festivals.Speaking on the occasion, Principal SK Singh hailed the students for their performances. He said no celebration is complete “if we don’t receive any learning,” according to the report.“Also, he appreciated the dramatisation of the short skit and advised the students to respect food and suggested the teachers to keep a check that whatever the students bring from home must be eaten fully in school,” the report said.The programme culminated with recitation of National Anthem.