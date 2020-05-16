J&K Records Highest Single-day Spike with 108 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Climbs to 1,121

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases so far, with 108 new infections in last 24 hours.

The maximum number of new cases have been registered in Kulgam district of South Kashmir , of which 45 were among those who had recently returned to the district from various other states of the country.

Of the 108 new cases, 17 tested positive in Anantnag district, of which 12 are pregnant women from various areas of the district.

"Over last few weeks, the government decided to test pregnant women in the final weeks of their pregnancy so as to enable their delivery according to their Covid-19 status," said HOD community Medicine, Govt Medical College Srinagar.

Days after it was reported here about the plight of pregnant women living in red zone areas, the government came into action and the Divisional Commissioner directed that all pregnant ladies be tested for Covid-19, and hospitals were designated for their deliveries.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were reported from Jammu region while Kashmir division recorded 86 cases and one death.

A 70-year-old patients died at SKIMS, Srinagar and was detected Covid-19 positive after his death.

Confirming this death, the Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said that the patient was admitted a day before with heart ailments but died on Saturday.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory reached 1,121, of which 567 are still active cases and 542 other had recovered.

12 deaths have been recorded in the UT so far.

Government officials said that the spike in new cases has been due to arrival of people stuck in various states of the country. With the arrival of more people, the cases may increase, said experts.

However, according to government officials, all those entering the UT were being tested and quarantined in order to minimise the spread of the infection.