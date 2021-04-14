J&K Reports 60% Fewer Terror Incidents Post Abrogation of Article 370: Home Ministry Data

Jammu and Kashmir had reported 614 terror incidents in 2018, while the number reduced to 244 in 2020. It’s a drop of more than 60 percent, data from the Home Ministry says. The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has brought a significant reduction in the number of terror incidents witnessed in the region, the Home Ministry data suggests.

In 2021, up to February 28, the Union Territory has reported 15 terror incidents. This year eight terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir till February 28.

Also, Jammu and Kashmir was the only part of India that has reported terror incidents in 2019 and 2020, the Home Ministry said. In 2018, apart from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab reported one terror incident.

A total of 614 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 that came down to 594 in 2019, a three percent reduction. The number further dropped to 244 in 2020.

The number of terrorists killed in the region was 257 in 2018; 157 in 2019; and 221 in 2020. “After abrogation of Article 370, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly,” the Home Ministry said in the Lok Sabha in March.

In 2021, while no civilian has been killed till February 28, one security personnel was martyred. Five civilians were killed in 2019, while six in 2020 during terror operations, the data says.

Further, 27 security force personnel were martyred in 2019 and 33 in 2020 during terror operations. “The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations. Security forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them,” the Ministry said.

In a separate reply, the Home Ministry said that 59 civilians were killed while 168 were injured in Kashmir in militancy-related incidents after abrogation of Article 370. It also said that no civilian was killed in the law-and-order incidents after abrogation of Article 370, however, 53 were injured.

On August 5, 2019, Parliament scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir removing the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and also paved ways to split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

The Home Ministry data also says that there was an increase in the terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2018. In 2014, 222 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir. That year, 47 security personnel were killed while 28 civilians lost their lives.

The next year, in 2015, the region reported 208 terror incidents along with the death of 39 security personnel and 17 civilians. The number of terror incidents jumped to 322 in 2016 and 342 in 2017. While 82 security personnel were martyred in 2016, 80 casualties were reported in 2017. On the other hand, 15 civilians were killed in 2016, that increased to 40 in 2017 – highest for the 2014-20 period.

