J&K Restores Security of 400 Politicians, Activists Days After Political Parties Write to EC

Last month, a Union Home Ministry statement said authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had withdrawn the security cover of 919 people both in the mainstream and separatist camps after taking a review of the ground level threat perception.

IANS

Updated:April 8, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday restored the security cover of 400 politicians and political activists which had been withdrawn last month.

Top state government sources said Governor Satya Pal Malik's administration took the decision aimed at providing protection to them.

The restoration of the security cover, however, does not include separatist leaders.

The development comes two days after the state's political parties wrote to the Election Commission expressing serious concerns about the safety of their cadres.

Last month, a Union Home Ministry statement said authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had withdrawn the security cover of 919 people both in the mainstream and separatist camps after taking a review of the ground level threat perception against those given security covers including armed guards and bullet proof vehicles.

Twenty-two separatists were among the 919 people.
