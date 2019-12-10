J&K Schools Shut, Snowfall and Heavy Rainfall Warning in Himachal as Cold Wave Intensifies in North India

New Delhi: The cold wave intensified in north India on Tuesday, forcing J&K government to shut schools early in Kashmir and winter-zone areas of Jammu, as the weather office in Himachal Pradesh issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the hills this week.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi too dipped to 22 C and 9 C respectively and a meteorology department forecast said the night temperature will further decrease to 7.4 C on Wednesday.

A Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman said all state-run education institutes and recognised private schools up to class 12 will remain shut from December 10 to February 22. The schools usually close for winter vacation after December 15. The spokesman said the decision was taken in view of foggy weather and forecast of a further dip in temperature and heavy snowfall next week.

The Kashmir administration has deployed 154 snow clearance machines across the Valley.

The mercury continued to stay below sub-zero in most of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Drass, the second-coldest inhabited place in the world, was the coldest place recorded in the region at minus 19 C, though an improvement from the previous night's minus 21.4 C.

A western disturbance is likely to affect the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh between December 10 and December 14, causing widespread snowfall, a weather department advisory said.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Met department said heavy rain and snowfall are expected in the hills until December 16, while thundershowers may lash the plains from December 11 to 14. It issued the least dangerous 'yellow' warning to ensure people remain alert.

Lahaul and Spiti's Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 6.3 C.

Fog in several areas in Punjab and Haryana reduced visibility, restricting movement of vehicles. Adampur in Punjab was among the coldest places in the state at 3.2 C.

In Haryana, Hisar was coldest with a minimum temperature of 6.5 C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.7 C.

Pilani was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 6.8 C as cold conditions persisted in the state.

Uttar Pradesh was cold but dry. Muzaffarnagar (5.5 C) recorded the lowest temperature in the state. Shallow to moderate for was witnessed in many parts of the state.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather in the state for Wednesday too, but rain/thundershowers are very likely in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

