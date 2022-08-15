CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K: Scooter, AK-47, Two Grenades Recovered from Encounter Site in Srinagar's Nowhatta
1-MIN READ

J&K: Scooter, AK-47, Two Grenades Recovered from Encounter Site in Srinagar's Nowhatta

IANS

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 07:11 IST

Srinagar, India

One police constable, Sarfraz Ahmad from Batote in Ramban district, was injured in the encounter (File representative mage: News18)

One police constable, Sarfraz Ahmad from Batote in Ramban district, was injured in the encounter (File representative mage: News18)

The police said one scooter used by the terrorist, one AK-47 rifle and two grenades were recovered from the Nowhatta old city area in Srinagar where a chance encounter took place between the security forces and a terrorist on Sunday evening

One scooter, one AK-47 rifle and two grenades were recovered by the security forces from the site of the chance encounter in the old city area of Srinagar on Sunday.

The police said one scooter used by the terrorist, one AK-47 rifle and two grenades were recovered from the Nowhatta old city area in Srinagar where a chance encounter took place between the security forces and a terrorist on Sunday evening.

One police constable, Sarfraz Ahmad from Batote in Ramban district, was injured in the encounter. Ahmad has been shifted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable so far.

Searches are on to trace the terrorist, who was injured in the encounter.

first published:August 15, 2022, 07:11 IST
last updated:August 15, 2022, 07:11 IST