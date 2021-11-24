J&K Security Forces Neutralise 3 Terrorists, Including Mastermind of Targeted Civilian Killing

In a big feat, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar, including the one who could have been the mastermind behind the targeted civilian killing.

A tweet by Kashmir police said, “Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow."

The eliminated terrorists at the Ramban shootout have been identified as Arafat, resident of Niklora litter in Pulwama, Basit Dar, resident of Redwani in Kulgam and Manzoor Ahmad, son of Sonaullaha Mir and resident of Babhar, Pulwama.

With this, a total of 151 terrorists have been neutralised in the Valley. As per data available with the Centre, 148 terrorists were neutralised till November 23. Of these, 21 were foreign terrorists and 127 were locals. Wednesday’s encounter is being seen as a huge success with TRF commanders Mehran Shala and Basit Ahmed Dar suspected to be killed along with their associate Raqib.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir police are yet to officially confirm the identity and the affiliation of the terrorists.

Fifteen targeted killings have taken place in the Valley in October and November, 12 of which were civilian killings. Police suspect Mehran Shala’s role in the killings of civilians, including those of chemist Makhanlal Bindroo, School Principal Supender Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand.

The police arrested Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar, all residents of Lelhar Pulwama, in the November 9 case of a salesman’s murder.

In a statement JK police said the accused were all part of the TRF. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the above-mentioned arrested trio linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) have executed the said terror attack on the directions of terrorist handler from across the border. It was further revealed that the arrested trio have been in touch with Pak based terrorist handlers for last 4 months."

