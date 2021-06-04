J&K Shopkeeper Converts His Car Into Ambulance to Help Covid-19 Patients

As India faces the deadly Covid-19 second wave, real-life heroes are risking their lives to help others battle the pandemic. One such example is Sajjad Shah. The Anantnag resident has turned his car into an emergency ambulance to help ferry Covid patients.

A shopkeeper by profession, Shah has witnessed heart-wrenching scenes during the second wave. In one such incident, a Covid patient got stranded on KP road when his vehicle ran out of fuel amid lockdown. As his companions were searching for fuel, the patient’s condition began gradually deteriorating. Seeing the situation, Shah got out of his private car and rescued the patient in time by taking him to the hospital. According to Shah, from that day on, he vowed to help the needy and converted his car into an ambulance and ferry patients to the hospital without charging any fees.

Shah’s emergency services have saved the lives of hundreds of patients. Shah has also been at the forefront of carrying the bodies of Covid-19 victims to designated areas for the last rites.

Shah’s spirit to help those in need has inspired many to join his efforts. However, the man ever ready to leave on an emergency call has faced severe difficulties amid the pandemic. But seeing the coronavirus situation, he and his friend Danish boost each other’s morale and get back to performing their duties.

Several people in his locality have expressed gratitude for Shah’s work. Aqib, a resident, said that when one of his relatives got Covid-19, they were helpless and were desperate for help. But due to Shah’s timely help of his relative was saved and has now fully recovered.

