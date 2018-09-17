English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K Soldier Shot Dead by Militants Was Home After 18-Year-Old Son's Death
Lance Naik Malik's son died on September 15 after battling for life at an Army hospital for four days following an accident.
Militants shot Lance Naik Malik when he refused to answer their questions about the army's deployment. (Photo for representation)
Loading...
Srinagar: “Shoot me if you want to, but don't ask me questions” — these were the last words of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, a Territorial Army jawan shot dead by militants in Kashmir on Monday when he had gone home following his son's death, according to officials.
Lance Naik Malik's son died on September 15 after battling for life at an Army hospital for four days following an accident.
Giving details of the incident, officials said the family was preparing for ‘Rasm-e-Chauram’ (post-death ritual) when militants barged into the house of 43-year-old Malik at Churat village in the militancy-hit Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
According to eyewitnesses, the officials said, militants tracked the movement of his friend and reached the residence and started looking for Malik, who belonged to 162 battalion of Territorial Army. They found him on the first floor of the house and started questioning him about the deployment of the Army.
"Shoot me if you want to, but don't ask me questions," those present at the scene quoted Malik as having told the militants. After that, Malik was shot from a close range and he died on the spot. The militants managed to flee the scene.
Lance Naik Malik's son died on September 15 after battling for life at an Army hospital for four days following an accident.
Giving details of the incident, officials said the family was preparing for ‘Rasm-e-Chauram’ (post-death ritual) when militants barged into the house of 43-year-old Malik at Churat village in the militancy-hit Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
According to eyewitnesses, the officials said, militants tracked the movement of his friend and reached the residence and started looking for Malik, who belonged to 162 battalion of Territorial Army. They found him on the first floor of the house and started questioning him about the deployment of the Army.
"Shoot me if you want to, but don't ask me questions," those present at the scene quoted Malik as having told the militants. After that, Malik was shot from a close range and he died on the spot. The militants managed to flee the scene.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She is Asthmatic, Says, 'It Can't Stop Me from Achieving My Goals'
- Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out
- Meet Rajkummar Rao's Raghu and Mouni Roy's Rukmini from Made in China
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...