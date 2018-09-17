J&K Soldier Shot Dead by Militants Was Home After 18-Year-Old Son's Death

“Shoot me if you want to, but don't ask me questions” — these were the last words of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, a Territorial Army jawan shot dead by militants in Kashmir on Monday when he had gone home following his son's death, according to officials.Lance Naik Malik's son died on September 15 after battling for life at an Army hospital for four days following an accident.Giving details of the incident, officials said the family was preparing for ‘Rasm-e-Chauram’ (post-death ritual) when militants barged into the house of 43-year-old Malik at Churat village in the militancy-hit Kulgam district of South Kashmir.According to eyewitnesses, the officials said, militants tracked the movement of his friend and reached the residence and started looking for Malik, who belonged to 162 battalion of Territorial Army. They found him on the first floor of the house and started questioning him about the deployment of the Army."Shoot me if you want to, but don't ask me questions," those present at the scene quoted Malik as having told the militants. After that, Malik was shot from a close range and he died on the spot. The militants managed to flee the scene.