J&K State Road Transport Corporation - JKSRTC Recruitment 2018: 342 Posts, Apply before 7th May 2018

J&K State Road Transport Corporation Recruitment (JKSRTC) 2018 application process to fill 342 vacancies for the post of Driver, Conductor, Security Guards, Helpers and Junior Assistant will be closing on Monday, 7th May 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before the due date by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.jksrtc.co.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ on the left side of hhhome pageStep 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details and submitStep 4 – Click on ‘ Login’ with the required credentialsStep 5 – Fill in the form with required information, make the payment and complete the process of application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future referenceDirect Link - https://jksrtc.co.in/eportal/ The applicants need to pay Rs.200 as applicaion fee.Driver - 150Conductor - 100Security Guards - 20Helpers - 50Junior Assistant - 22Driver – The applicant must be middle pass having driving license for Public Service Heavy vehicle (PSV) along with minimum 5 years experience.Conductor – The applicant must be class 12th passed and must possess conductor license.Security Guards - The applicant must be class 12th passed.Helpers – The applicant must be class 10th passed with I.T.I trained in Mechanical/Auto-Electrician/ Smithy/ Carpentry/ Painting/ Machining/ Welding/ Electrical/ Tailoring/ Plumbing or required proficiency.Junior Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with Diploma in Computer Applications and type knowing with a speed of 30 words per minute.Driver - Rs.7010Conductor - Rs.5840Security Guards - Rs.5840Helpers - Rs.7010Junior Assistant - Rs.7010The selection process differs for different posts, therefore applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the job requirement in detail: