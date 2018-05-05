English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K State Road Transport Corporation - JKSRTC Recruitment 2018: 342 Posts, Apply before 7th May 2018
Application process to fill 342 vacancies for the post of Driver, Conductor, Security Guards, Helpers and Junior Assistant will be closing on Monday, 7th May 2018.
File photo from jksrtc.co.in
J&K State Road Transport Corporation Recruitment (JKSRTC) 2018 application process to fill 342 vacancies for the post of Driver, Conductor, Security Guards, Helpers and Junior Assistant will be closing on Monday, 7th May 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before the due date by following the instructions given below:
How to apply JKSRTC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.jksrtc.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ on the left side of hhhome page
Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details and submit
Step 4 – Click on ‘ Login’ with the required credentials
Step 5 – Fill in the form with required information, make the payment and complete the process of application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference
Direct Link - https://jksrtc.co.in/eportal/
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.200 as applicaion fee.
JKSRTC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Driver - 150
Conductor - 100
Security Guards - 20
Helpers - 50
Junior Assistant - 22
Eligibility Criteria:
Driver – The applicant must be middle pass having driving license for Public Service Heavy vehicle (PSV) along with minimum 5 years experience.
Conductor – The applicant must be class 12th passed and must possess conductor license.
Security Guards - The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Helpers – The applicant must be class 10th passed with I.T.I trained in Mechanical/Auto-Electrician/ Smithy/ Carpentry/ Painting/ Machining/ Welding/ Electrical/ Tailoring/ Plumbing or required proficiency.
Junior Assistant – The applicant must be Graduate with Diploma in Computer Applications and type knowing with a speed of 30 words per minute.
Pay Scale:
Driver - Rs.7010
Conductor - Rs.5840
Security Guards - Rs.5840
Helpers - Rs.7010
Junior Assistant - Rs.7010
Selection Process:
The selection process differs for different posts, therefore applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the job requirement in detail:
http://www.jksrtc.co.in/pdf/recruitment.pdf
