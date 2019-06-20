Take the pledge to vote

J&K Teacher Thrashes Tribal Children for Coming 10 minutes Late to Class, Video Goes Viral

The students, belonging to the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes, were assaulted for being ten minutes late to class in a hostel in Doda district.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
J&K Teacher Thrashes Tribal Children for Coming 10 minutes Late to Class, Video Goes Viral
Students were beaten up by a teacher for turning up 10 minutes late for class at Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel in J&K's Doda district.
Jammu: A video showing a teacher thrashing students in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir went viral on Thursday as authorities promised action against the teacher.

The video shows the teacher assaulting the students for being late by 10 minutes for the class at a hostel for tribal Gujjar and nomadic Bakarwal children.

Officials said the teacher should have adopted persuasive means rather than resorting to corporal punishment. "The teacher confessed after he was shown the video. We have ordered an inquiry and action would be taken as per rules," officials said.

"The teacher has now been asked to appear before the Child Welfare Committee, failing which strict action will be taken against him,” a Child Line Department official told News18.

On May 16, a similar video showing students washing cars of their teachers had gone viral in Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley.

The offending teachers were removed from the school with disciplinary action taken against them.

