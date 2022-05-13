J&K Sees Spike in Hit-and-Run Terror Attacks Targeting Non-Muslims, 13 Injured This Year

While terrorists are consistently targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, official data shows a steep rise in the number of civilians injured or killed in terror attacks. Also, there has been a steep rise in the number of non-Muslims injured in terror-related violence.

The data shows that by April 15, 2021, no non-Muslim civilian was injured in terror attacks. However, till April 15 this year, 29 non-Muslim civilians have been injured in various terrorist attacks, most of them in improvised explosive device (IED), stand-offs or hit-and-run attacks.

However, the overall number of Muslim civilians injured or killed in terror attacks this year is more than non-Muslim civilians, data shows.

Sources also claimed terrorists target non-Muslim civilians in hit-and-run attacks. “Data shows that in hit-and-run attacks, non-Muslims have been targeted more in comparison to Muslim civilians," a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official told News18.

14 CIVILIANS KILLED TILL APRIL 15

According to the official data, 13 non-Muslims were injured in stand-off or hit-and-run attacks and 15 in IED attacks. A total of 45 Muslim civilians were injured in terror attacks, of which 40 were injured in grenade attacks.

Till April 15 this year, a total of 14 civilians have been killed, of which three were non-Muslims and 11 were Muslims. Last year, five civilians were killed till April 15 and all were Muslims.

A senior CRPF officer claimed that terror outfits are mostly adopting a strategy to target civilians by recruiting local youths who execute hit-and-run attacks and easily escape.

“Hit-and-run attacks is the easiest strategy for terrorist organisations to target civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The organisations, through local, newly recruited terrorists, target civilians and security forces by giving them small weapons. These new recruits easily hide in the crowd after the attack. But forces are ensuring that they are eliminated within a few days of execution of attacks,” a senior CRPF official told News18.

Data reveals that 50% of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are hit-and-run and 44% are grenade attacks.

