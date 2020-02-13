Take the pledge to vote

J&K to Allocate 100-acre Land to Construct Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara Temple in Jammu: Report

Reports claim that the administration of J&K has agreed to allot the land to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam near the Jammu-Katra highway. The TTD will also build a Vedic school and a hospital in two years.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:February 13, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
File photo of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Hyderabad: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will reportedly allocate 100 acres of land to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to construct a temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Jammu.

"The administration in Jammu has identified seven places for the construction of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. A team of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials are in discussion with the administration to finalise suitable areas for building the temple," TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy told News18.

Reports claim that the administration of J&K has agreed to allot the land to the TTD near the Jammu-Katra highway. The TTD will also build a Vedic school and a hospital in two years.

"Our officials met the Chief Secretary of J&K and explained the details of our project. We are getting demands from pilgrims in North India to build a Lord Venkateswara Swami temple for them. The construction of both temples, in Mumbai and Jammu, will be completed soon,” TTD Board member, Putta Prathap Reddy, told News18.

Besides, the TTD trust has also proposed to construct a Veda Pathshala in Kurukshetra.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has already allotted land in Bandra to build a replica of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

