J&K Top Cop SP Vaid Transferred After Tit-for-tat Kidnappings, Dilbag Singh to Take Over

Days after the release of militants' relatives in exchange for kidnapped family members of policemen, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Shesh Paul Vaid was removed from his position on Thursday.Vaid will be posted as the state transport commissioner and Dilbag Singh, DGP (Prisons) will hold the additional charge till a regular arrangement is made, a government order said.The move follows the replacement of Abdul Gani Mir, the Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, by Dr B Srinivas on Tuesday.Last week, three policemen and eight relatives of policemen were kidnapped by militants in south Kashmir. They were set free hours after the police released around a dozen family members of militants, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Riaz Naikoo.Sources said the home ministry is of the opinion that the top officers of the state police failed to comprehend the fallout of the kidnappings and the release of militants' kin is believed to have demoralised the rank and file in the department.A few days ago, Vaid had termed talk of his removal as media speculations.