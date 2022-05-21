J&K Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Three More Bodies Recovered as Rescue Ops Resume

The rescue operation at the site of a collapsed tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district was resumed early on Saturday after it was put on hold due to a fresh landslide reported on Friday evening. Three more bodies were recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway today, raising the death toll to four.

After a hectic search stretching several hours, the rescue teams recovered two bodies and they were shifted to a nearby hospital for identification, the officials said. Another body was spotted under the debris and efforts are underway to pull it out, they added.

#UPDATE | A total of five bodies have been recovered so far. We’re waiting for the operation to continue so that we can locate the remaining five persons. 3 dead bodies have been identified, all were from West Bengal. We’re in touch with WB Admin: Ramban DC Mussarat Islam pic.twitter.com/fbSrxsCmbc — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district caved in at the start of the work at around 10.15 pm on Thursday, after which officials had confirmed that a labourer had died and three others were rescued.

Nine were feared trapped under the debris. An operation to rescue them was soon launched but had to be suspended on Friday evening due to a fresh landslide and inclement weather. Over 15 rescuers, including the Station House Officer of Ramsu police station, Nayeem-Ul-Haq, had a narrow escape during this time, according to the officials.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.