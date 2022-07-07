J&K: Two Die, 54 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Udhampur

Two persons were killed and 54 injured as a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The bus, which was on its way from Ramnagar to village Chhitredi, met with an accident near the village, they said, adding police and locals rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The injured, including 20 women and 18 children, have been shifted to various hospitals, the officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Nath (55) and Shammi Kumar (32).

