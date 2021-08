At least two persons were injured on Friday night in a blast near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Banihal area of Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. Both the persons received minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the entire area following the attack. A grenade was hurled, the police said ascertaining the nature of the attack.

More details are awaited.

