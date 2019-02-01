J&K Woman Shot Dead by Militants at Point Blank Range, Video Circulated on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead at point blank range by militants, who made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, police said Friday.The victim has been identified as Ishrat Muneer, a resident of Dangerpora in Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.The body of the woman was recovered from Dragad area of Shopian district."In a gruesome act of terror, terrorists shot dead a 25-year-old girl from a point blank range. The dead body was retrieved by police from Dragad area of Zainapora in Shopian district," he said."Terrorists while perpetrating this gruesome act, made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media," the spokesman added.The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shot her twice, police said.Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated investigation."Pertinently, police investigation is focused on some credible leads and it is expected that soon the culprits shall be brought before the law," the spokesman said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.