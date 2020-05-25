J&K Woman Who Died of Pneumonia Found to be Covid-19 Positive

A 65-year-old woman from Kulgam district, who died of pneumonia last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 taking the coronavirus related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 23, an official said on Monday.

"A 65 -year-old lady from Bugam in Kulgam was admitted in SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Friday with bilateral pneumonia but died the next day. Her reports came today and she tested positive for COVID-19," the official said.

The body of the woman had been kept in the mortuary as doctors had suspected that she might be COVID-19 positive.

The official said the district administration Kulgam has been informed about the woman's death and the contact tracing has begun.