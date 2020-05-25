INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

J&K Woman Who Died of Pneumonia Found to be Covid-19 Positive

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The body of the woman had been kept in the mortuary as doctors had suspected that she might be COVID-19 positive.

  • PTI Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Share this:

A 65-year-old woman from Kulgam district, who died of pneumonia last week, has tested positive for COVID-19 taking the coronavirus related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 23, an official said on Monday.

"A 65 -year-old lady from Bugam in Kulgam was admitted in SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Friday with bilateral pneumonia but died the next day. Her reports came today and she tested positive for COVID-19," the official said.

The body of the woman had been kept in the mortuary as doctors had suspected that she might be COVID-19 positive.

The official said the district administration Kulgam has been informed about the woman's death and the contact tracing has begun.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading