English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K Women Follow 'Padman' Idea to Make Low-cost Sanitary Pads
Muruganantham was obsessed with making the perfect sanitary pad for his wife. The obsession led him to invent a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine, earning him the title of a social entrepreneur in the process.
Image: Instagram/Akshay Kumar
Jammu: Arunachalam Muruganantham would not have imagined his invention would transcend geographic boundaries: from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Ghagwal in Jammu and Kashmir.
Muruganantham was obsessed with making the perfect sanitary pad for his wife. The obsession led him to invent a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine, earning him the title of a social entrepreneur in the process. His invention is now a motivation for women in Ghagwal, a medium size village in Samba district. The women in the village have started making low-cost sanitary pads with assistance from the Department of Rural Development under its 'Umeed' scheme, which is aimed at empowering women in rural areas.
The State Rural Livelihood Mission has set up a low-cost pad-making unit in the village and women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are making sanitary pads there and also marketing their product. The unit was inaugurated yesterday by Minister for Rural Development Abdul Haq Khan and Minister of State for Education Priya Sethi.
With an aim to ensure menstrual hygiene, the women are trying to keep the cost of the sanitary pads less than a third of the price of commercially available pads. Doing this, is helping them secure their livelihood. Seven SHGs members from Ghaghwal were trained at Muruganantham's pad-making facility in Coimbatore. The machines, too, were acquired from there.
Interestingly, setting up such units require nominal investments, the ministers were informed by people behind the project in Ghaghwal. The product will be affordable to rural women and it will help them discard their traditional method of using unhygienic cloth.
Minister Khan told the women that SHGs are a useful platform to improve their knowledge on health issues, and also increase their financial security during health emergencies. He hoped more such units would be set up to make available affordable sanitary pads and ensure better menstrual hygiene among women. Khan said the Jammu and Kashmir government has flagged women's welfare as a priority. He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is keen to see the women of the state empowered.
Minister Sethi, too, interacted with the women in the village, praising them for overcoming odds and starting this project. She said women empowerment is imperative for the development of any society and the government is committed to facilitate women improve their living standard.
Making women economically independent is necessary to empower them, Sethi said, adding the State Rural Livelihood Mission is actively working to achieve this.
Also Watch
Muruganantham was obsessed with making the perfect sanitary pad for his wife. The obsession led him to invent a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine, earning him the title of a social entrepreneur in the process. His invention is now a motivation for women in Ghagwal, a medium size village in Samba district. The women in the village have started making low-cost sanitary pads with assistance from the Department of Rural Development under its 'Umeed' scheme, which is aimed at empowering women in rural areas.
The State Rural Livelihood Mission has set up a low-cost pad-making unit in the village and women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are making sanitary pads there and also marketing their product. The unit was inaugurated yesterday by Minister for Rural Development Abdul Haq Khan and Minister of State for Education Priya Sethi.
With an aim to ensure menstrual hygiene, the women are trying to keep the cost of the sanitary pads less than a third of the price of commercially available pads. Doing this, is helping them secure their livelihood. Seven SHGs members from Ghaghwal were trained at Muruganantham's pad-making facility in Coimbatore. The machines, too, were acquired from there.
Interestingly, setting up such units require nominal investments, the ministers were informed by people behind the project in Ghaghwal. The product will be affordable to rural women and it will help them discard their traditional method of using unhygienic cloth.
Minister Khan told the women that SHGs are a useful platform to improve their knowledge on health issues, and also increase their financial security during health emergencies. He hoped more such units would be set up to make available affordable sanitary pads and ensure better menstrual hygiene among women. Khan said the Jammu and Kashmir government has flagged women's welfare as a priority. He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is keen to see the women of the state empowered.
Minister Sethi, too, interacted with the women in the village, praising them for overcoming odds and starting this project. She said women empowerment is imperative for the development of any society and the government is committed to facilitate women improve their living standard.
Making women economically independent is necessary to empower them, Sethi said, adding the State Rural Livelihood Mission is actively working to achieve this.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- [Update] Ministry of Defence Website Not Hacked, Says National Cyber Security Chief
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation