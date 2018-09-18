JKBOPEE B.Ed. Entrance Test Jammu 2018 Merit List out at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Now

JKBOPEE B.Ed. Entrance Test Jammu 2018 Merit List has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) on its official website – jkbopee.gov.in. JKBOPEE had organized the Jammu B.Ed. Entrance Test 2018 on 24th June 2018 across the state and now the fifth select list has been released by the Board based on shortfall received from the Government College of Education (GCOE), Canal Road, Jammu.Candidates who’ve made it to the list need to appear for document verification in front of the Principal on or before 20th September 2018, 4PM.A waiting list of 24 candidates has also been released who will be called for document verification from 24th to 28th September 2018 in the event of shortfall.Candidates awaiting JKBOPEE B.Ed. Entrance Test Jammu 2018 Merit List can check the latest notification at the url given below by searching with their Roll Number, Application Number or Name: