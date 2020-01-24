JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Jammu Division Declared at jkbose.ac.in, Check via Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, popularly known as JKBOSE, has announced the JKBOSE 10 Result 2019 for Jammu Division. The JKBOSE Secondary School Examination Class 10th Annual-Regular Result 2019 for Jammu Division is now available on the official website http://jkbose.ac.in/. All the students, who sat for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Examination 2019 in Jammu Division, can check their JKBOSE 10th result 2019 via direct link here

http://34.226.210.105/Results/22/AnnualRegularJammuWinterZone/E22_Result.aspx

JKBOSE 10 Result 2019 for Jammu Division: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page to check JKBOSE SSE Results for Jammu Division

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number.

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Jammu Division will be displayed on screen.

Step 6 Download the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 result 2019 and save it for future reference.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE had announced the Class 12 Result for Kashmir Division as well as Jammu division. The board has also announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Kashmir Division. The JKBOSE Class 10 examinations 2019 were held in the month of October and November, 2019.

The JKBOSE is the main board of school education in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is to be noted that JKBOSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh divisions. The annual examinations are conducted for both regular and private candidates.

