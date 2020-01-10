Take the pledge to vote

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division Released at jkbose.ac.in, Direct Link

The JKBOSE Class 10th Board Result 2019 was published by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on its official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division Released at jkbose.ac.in, Direct Link
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir division on Thursday, January 9. The JKBOSE Class 10th Board Result 2019 was published by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Educationn on its official website at jkbose.ac.in. Students who were desperately waiting for their score can check their Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education class 10 result 2019 from the official website or via direct link. Students should keep their admit card handy while checking their score.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check score

Students should follow the below listed steps to check their Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Class 10 Board Result 2019.

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Result for Secondary School examination (Class 10th) annual 2019 Kashmir division'

Step 3: Enter Roll number

Step 4: Your JKBOSE 10th result 2019 will appear

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout for future reference

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is responsible for conducting the class 10 and class board examination in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The JKBOSE headquarter is located in Srinagar.

