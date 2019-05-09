English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board Declared Class 10 Results at jkbose.ac.in, Check Your Score Here
The Jammu and Kashmir class 10th result was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on its official website jkbose.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education or JKBOSE has declared the class 10th Result 2019, JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2019 for Kashmir Division on Wednesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Result 2019 was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on the official website jkbose.ac.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education successfully conducted the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 19. Students can check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 on the official website jkbose.ac.in and on the direct link result.aspx.
Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019, students can visit official website or check their JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in.
Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 are:
Step 1: Log onto jkbose.ac.in.
Step 2: Look for the link which says JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your JKBOSE 10th Result 2019.
Step 4: Take a print out of your JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.
