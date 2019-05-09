Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board Declared Class 10 Results at jkbose.ac.in, Check Your Score Here

The Jammu and Kashmir class 10th result was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on its official website jkbose.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board Declared Class 10 Results at jkbose.ac.in, Check Your Score Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education or JKBOSE has declared the class 10th Result 2019, JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2019 for Kashmir Division on Wednesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Result 2019 was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on the official website jkbose.ac.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education successfully conducted the Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 examination for the academic year 2018-19. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 19. Students can check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 on the official website jkbose.ac.in and on the direct link result.aspx.

Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019, students can visit official website or check their JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 are:

Step 1: Log onto jkbose.ac.in.
Step 2: Look for the link which says JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your JKBOSE 10th Result 2019.
Step 4: Take a print out of your JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.





| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram