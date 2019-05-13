English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: J&K Board Releases Jammu Division Result at jkbose.ac.in. Steps to Check
The JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for the Jammu Division is available at the JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also called as JKBOSE has published the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019, 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result or JKBOSE 10th Result for Jammu Division. The result for class 10 students from the Jammu Division is available in online mode at the JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.ac.in (). The exam conducting authority Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE has provided a live link at its homepage for the download of JKBOSE 10th Result 2019.
The 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result is also available at examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check online scores
Candidates who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 examinations from Jammu Division can download the 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result from the JKBOSE’s official website, by following these steps-
1. Visit the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education’s official website jkbose.ac.in
2. Click on URL saying 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result
3. Enter the required details
4. Hit submit button
5. Your score and complete online JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen
6. Download and take a print out
The class 12 board examination for Jammu division students was held from February 25 to March 19 for the academic year 2018- 2019. Last year, the JKBOSE 10th Result 2018 was released on May 25 and a total of 55472 candidates have appeared that year in the exam
It has to be noted that the jkbose.jk.gov.in link has been discontinued by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
