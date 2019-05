JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: J&K Board Releases Jammu Division Result at jkbose.ac.in. Steps to Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also called as JKBOSE has published the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019, 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result or JKBOSE 10th Result for Jammu Division. The result for class 10 students from the Jammu Division is available in online mode at the JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.ac.in (). The exam conducting authority Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE has provided a live link at its homepage for the download of JKBOSE 10th Result 2019.The 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result is also available at examresults.net Candidates who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir board class 10 examinations from Jammu Division can download the 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result from the JKBOSE’s official website, by following these steps-1. Visit the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education’s official website jkbose.ac.in 2. Click on URL saying 2019 JKBOSE 10th Result3. Enter the required details4. Hit submit button5. Your score and complete online JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen6. Download and take a print outThe class 12 board examination for Jammu division students was held from February 25 to March 19 for the academic year 2018- 2019. Last year, the JKBOSE 10th Result 2018 was released on May 25 and a total of 55472 candidates have appeared that year in the examIt has to be noted that the jkbose.jk.gov.in link has been discontinued by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.