JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: Class 10 Results for Jammu Division Released at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education announced JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 for Jammu Division on June 15. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Result 2020 for Jammu division summer zone was declared by the board on its official website at jkbose.ac.in. Students can check their JKBOSE 10th Result 2020, JKBOSE Result 2020 via direct link here.

Students will have to enter their hall ticket number to check the score. They can look up to these websites as well to check the score at examresults.net, indiaresults.com

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 for Jammu Division: Follow the steps to check your Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 Result 2020 (summer zone) for Jammu division.

Step 1: Search for the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: An active link - “Result of Secondary School Examination Annual Regular 2020 (Class 10th) (Summer-Zone) Jammu Division” will be shown on the screen

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Now, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Select roll number and enter the six-digit number on the search bar

Step 6: Click on view result

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is a board of school education in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India. It is based in Jammu, and Srinagar and it’s a governmental body that is responsible for academic administration in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India. It was founded on August 28, 1975. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The primary function of the board is to specify courses of instruction and create syllabi for them, and to prepare academic programmes for elementary level, secondary level, and higher secondary level school examinations.