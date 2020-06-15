JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 for Jammu Division Released at jkbose.ac.in, Merit List

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education announced JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 for Jammu Division on June 15. The Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Result 2020 for Jammu division summer zone was announced by the board on its official website jkbose.ac.in. Students can check their JKBOSE 10th Result 2020, JKBOSE Result 2020 via direct link here.

Students will have to enter their hall ticket number to check the score. They can look up to these websites as well to check the score examresults.net, indiaresults.com

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Jammu Division Merit List

Total passing percentage is 70%

The pass percentage for boys- 68%

The pass percentage for girls-72%

Jammu and Kashmir 10th Result 2020 Merit List for Govt schools-







Total appeared- 28111

Total pass-15708

PASS % 55.88

JKBOSE Board result 2020 for Jammu Division

Private schools-

Total appeared- 25696

Pass- 21750

Pass % 84.64

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 for Jammu Division: Follow the steps to check your Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 Result 2020 (summer zone) for Jammu division.

Step 1: Search for the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: An active link - “Result of Secondary School Examination Annual Regular 2020 ( Class 10th) ( Summer-Zone) Jammu Division” will be shown on the screen

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Now, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Select roll number and enter the six-digit number on the search bar

Step 6: Click on view result

Jammu and Kashmir Board Result 2020: Here is how you can check the result bia SMS

Student need to type their ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

The board on February 7 announced Jammu and Kashmir Board Result 2020 for Leh division. The results for the Kashmir division have not been released yet. Students should keep a check on the official website for future updates.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education founded on August 28, 1975. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Jammu & Kashmir.