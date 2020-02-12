JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division Expected Today at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is expected to announce JKBOSE Class 11 result for Kashmir Division on Wednesday at 2 pm. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 11 Kashmir Division Result will be uploaded on the official website http://jkbose.ac.in/. Students from the Kashmir division, who have been waiting for JKBOSE Class 11 result, are advised to keep checking the official website for update. Students will be asked to enter their roll number to access the mark sheets.

JKBOSE Kashmir Division 11th Result 2019: Steps to check:

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their score:

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for JKBOSE Part One Annual Regular Kashmir Division Result.

Step 3: Enter roll number.

Step 4: <.Strong>Click on view Jammu and Kashmir Higher Secondary Part One Kashmir Division result.

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout for future use.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is a board of school education in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India. It is based in Jammu, and Srinagar and it’s a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India. It was founded on August 28, 1975.

