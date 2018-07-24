GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

JKBOSE 12th Part 2 Bi-Annual (Private) and 10th Bi-Annual, District Kargil Results 2018 Released at jkbose.jk.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) 12th Part 2, Bi-Annual (Private) and 10th Bi-Annual, District Kargil Results 2018 announced on jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 24, 2018, 11:29 PM IST
JKBOSE 12th Part 2 Bi-Annual (Private) and 10th Bi-Annual, District Kargil Results 2018 Released at jkbose.jk.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
JKBOSE 12th Part 2, Bi-Annual (Private) and 10th Bi-Annual, District Kargil Results 2018 have been declared today i.e. 24th July 2018 by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on its official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared in the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) part 2, Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) of Kargil district and Secondary School Examination (SSE) Bi-Annual, District Kargil must visit the official website of JKBOSE to check and download the results by following the instructions given below:

How to check JKBOSE 12th Part 2 Bi-Annual (Private) and 10th Bi-Annual, District Kargil Results 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) part 2, Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) - District Kargil or ‘Result of Secondary School Examination (class 10th), Bi-Annual 2018 - District Kargil’ respectively

Step 3 – Enter either Roll number or the name in both the options

Step 4 – Click on Submit

Step 5 – Result will display on the screen

Step 6 – Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Result of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) part 2, Bi-Annual 2018 (Private) - District Kargil - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18532&ranid=29635

Direct Link for Result of Secondary School Examination (class 10th), Bi-Annual 2018 - District Kargil - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18534&ranid=29635

Also Watch

