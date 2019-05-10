English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K Board Declares Class 12 Results for Kashmir Region at jkbose.ac.in
The JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 or the JKBOSE 12th Result will be available on the official websites: jkbose.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will declare JKBOSE Result 2019, Class 12th JKBOSE Result by the end of this week. The exam conducting authority Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education popularly known as JKBOSE will declare the JKBOSE 12th Result via online mode for Kashmir Division. The JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 will be available on the official websites: jkbose.ac.in and kbose.jk.gov.in. Students who are waiting for their results are advised to keep their registration number and admit card handy so that they can check their JKBOSE Result 2019 for class 12 without any hassle.
The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education JKBOSE announced the date sheet for the Jammu and Kashmir class 12 examination in the month of November. For the current academic year 2018-2019, the JKBOSE Class 12th board examination was organized by Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. The Jammu Kashmir Class 12 Board examinations were held from February 26 to March 17. The JKBOSE Result, Class 12th JKBOSE Result 2019 for Jammu division was declared on April 25.
JKBOSE Result 2019: Websites to check
Once the JKBOSE officially declares the Class 12th JKBOSE Result, candidates can check their scores at the official homepage and also consider surfing other result-search engines. You can check your JKBOSE Result 2019 at these three websites-
• examresults.net
• results.gov.in
• indiaresults.com
Steps to Check JKBOSE Result 2019: For Class 12 Kashmir Division Exam
1. Visit official website of JKBOSE — jkbose.ac.in (Earlier it was jkbose.jk.gov.in)
2. At homepage, search for Class 12 Kashmir region result tab and click on it
3. On new window, enter your Roll Number , Registration number, and Date of Birth (DoB).
4. Then click on submit tab
5. Your 2019 JKBOSE Result will be displayed on your screen
6. Download and keep a print out for future reference
In 2018, JKBOSE Result was declared on April, 25 and approximately 37,858 students appeared in the exam. The pass percentage of 54.53% was recorded for the year.
The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education JKBOSE announced the date sheet for the Jammu and Kashmir class 12 examination in the month of November. For the current academic year 2018-2019, the JKBOSE Class 12th board examination was organized by Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. The Jammu Kashmir Class 12 Board examinations were held from February 26 to March 17. The JKBOSE Result, Class 12th JKBOSE Result 2019 for Jammu division was declared on April 25.
JKBOSE Result 2019: Websites to check
Once the JKBOSE officially declares the Class 12th JKBOSE Result, candidates can check their scores at the official homepage and also consider surfing other result-search engines. You can check your JKBOSE Result 2019 at these three websites-
• examresults.net
• results.gov.in
• indiaresults.com
Steps to Check JKBOSE Result 2019: For Class 12 Kashmir Division Exam
1. Visit official website of JKBOSE — jkbose.ac.in (Earlier it was jkbose.jk.gov.in)
2. At homepage, search for Class 12 Kashmir region result tab and click on it
3. On new window, enter your Roll Number , Registration number, and Date of Birth (DoB).
4. Then click on submit tab
5. Your 2019 JKBOSE Result will be displayed on your screen
6. Download and keep a print out for future reference
In 2018, JKBOSE Result was declared on April, 25 and approximately 37,858 students appeared in the exam. The pass percentage of 54.53% was recorded for the year.
- 2019 Class 12th JKBOSE Result
- 2019 JKBOSE Result
- 2019 JKBOSE Result date
- 2019 JKBOSE Result declaration
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results