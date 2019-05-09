Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K Board to Release Class 12 Results for Kashmir Region Soon at jkbose.ac.in

The JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 or the JKBOSE 12th Result will be available on the official websites: jkbose.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
JKBOSE 12th Result 2019: J&K Board to Release Class 12 Results for Kashmir Region Soon at jkbose.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will declare JKBOSE Result 2019, Class 12th JKBOSE Result by the end of this week. The exam conducting authority Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education popularly known as JKBOSE will declare the JKBOSE 12th Result via online mode for Kashmir Division. The JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 will be available on the official websites: jkbose.ac.in and kbose.jk.gov.in. Students who are waiting for their results are advised to keep their registration number and admit card handy so that they can check their JKBOSE Result 2019 for class 12 without any hassle.

The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education JKBOSE announced the date sheet for the Jammu and Kashmir class 12 examination in the month of November. For the current academic year 2018-2019, the JKBOSE Class 12th board examination was organized by Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. The Jammu Kashmir Class 12 Board examinations were held from February 26 to March 17. The JKBOSE Result, Class 12th JKBOSE Result 2019 for Jammu division was declared on April 25.

JKBOSE Result 2019: Websites to check

Once the JKBOSE officially declares the Class 12th JKBOSE Result, candidates can check their scores at the official homepage and also consider surfing other result-search engines. You can check your JKBOSE Result 2019 at these three websites-

examresults.net
results.gov.in
indiaresults.com

Steps to Check JKBOSE Result 2019: For Class 12 Kashmir Division Exam

1. Visit official website of JKBOSE — jkbose.ac.in (Earlier it was jkbose.jk.gov.in)
2. At homepage, search for Class 12 Kashmir region result tab and click on it
3. On new window, enter your Roll Number , Registration number, and Date of Birth (DoB).
4. Then click on submit tab
5. Your 2019 JKBOSE Result will be displayed on your screen
6. Download and keep a print out for future reference

In 2018, JKBOSE Result was declared on April, 25 and approximately 37,858 students appeared in the exam. The pass percentage of 54.53% was recorded for the year.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
